Big Title 6

Deliver a powerful headline in seconds with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a sliding panel and strong typography that works across intros, results, sports, reports, and motivational content. Customize fonts, colors, and lines of text to match your brand. The smooth, clean animation is optimized for clarity and quick impact, making it ideal for YouTube, broadcasts, and social videos. Keep the focus on your message with a geometric, flat design that looks sharp over any footage.