Big Title 9

Make your message impossible to miss with a crisp, minimal motion title. This clean design builds a geometric frame around bold typography, then settles into a right‑aligned card with ample negative space. Fully transparent for effortless overlay, it’s ideal for intros, chapter openers, results, announcements, and YouTube content. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to fit your brand. Smooth slide and rotation animations keep energy high while the layout stays elegant and readable. Fast to edit and versatile by design, this title works anywhere clarity and impact matter.