Big Title 2

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features crisp geometric shapes, dynamic line-wipe reveals, and clean, high-impact typography. Perfect as a quick intro, title card, or section opener, it keeps focus on your headline while adding just enough motion to feel modern and energetic. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to fit sports, results, reports, motivational messages, and more. Drop it over any footage for a professional, polished look without the clutter.