Big Title 6

Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal motion title overlay. This design features bold typography framed by a simple animated rectangle, delivering a polished, professional look. The transparent background lets it sit neatly over footage or graphics, ideal for intros, chapter slates, reports and more. Easily tailor the message with two text lines, and match your brand with adjustable colors and fonts. Smooth, rhythmic motion ensures high readability while staying dynamic and modern. Create a concise, memorable headline that elevates your content in seconds.