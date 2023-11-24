Big Title 8

Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal motion title built around bold typography and smooth kinetic moves. This transparent overlay works perfectly as an intro, chapter card, or headline accent across any video. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The outlined and solid type pairing delivers modern contrast, while a sleek scan reveal adds polish without clutter. Ideal for reports, sports, motivational content, and beyond—anywhere a focused, professional title is needed. Fast to edit and ready to render.