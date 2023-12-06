Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Big Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Big Title 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Slide-in
Digital banner
477exports
rating
Big Title 2 delivers a crisp, professional big-title overlay built from sliding panels and clean typography. Its transparent background drops over any footage, while adjustable fonts and colors keep it perfectly on brand. Kinetic typography, staggered reveals, and subtle line accents create impact without clutter—ideal for YouTube intros, reports, sports highlights, and motivational content. Customize the headline, secondary lines, and palette to produce bold, readable titles in seconds. If you need a versatile, minimal title card that works across projects, this template is a reliable go-to.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us