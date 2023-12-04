Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Big Title 3 - Original - Poster image

Big Title 3

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Word highlight
Intro
103exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This clean design features kinetic typography and sleek line accents to underline or strike through your headline for emphasis. With a transparent background, it layers perfectly over any footage and suits intros, outros, chapters, or section openers. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. The smooth, neutral pacing works across reports, sports highlights, motivational edits, and more. Achieve a polished look in seconds with a straightforward, high-impact title that keeps attention on the words.
teammotion profile image
teammotion
Edit
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Big Title 1
By teammotion
Edit
00:06
Big Title 1 Original theme video
Big Title 2
By teammotion
Edit
00:05
Big Title 2 Original theme video
Big Title 3
By teammotion
Edit
00:06
Big Title 3 Original theme video
Big Title 4
By teammotion
Edit
00:05
Big Title 4 Original theme video
Big Title 5
By teammotion
Edit
00:05
Big Title 5 Original theme video
Big Title 6
By teammotion
Edit
00:05
Big Title 6 Original theme video
Big Title 7
By teammotion
Edit
00:07
Big Title 7 Original theme video
Big Title 8
By teammotion
Edit
00:06
Big Title 8 Original theme video
Big Title 9
By teammotion
Edit
00:07
Big Title 9 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us