Bright Transition Title 8

Create a fast, eye‑catching stinger transition that doubles as a clean motion title. This minimalist design uses a vivid color field, bold typography, and a centered banner to cover a cut and introduce your content with impact. It starts and ends fully transparent for seamless overlay use, and features smooth wipes, kinetic text, and precise alignment. Ideal for intros, section openers, or scene transitions, it’s easy to set up and customize to your brand in moments.