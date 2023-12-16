Bright Transition Title 5

Give your edits a crisp, modern edge with a clean stinger transition. This minimal motion title features bold typography, a sliding panel wipe, and a color banner that highlights a key word. It begins and ends transparent for seamless scene changes, making it perfect for channel branding, chapter breaks, and quick announcements. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your style. Fast, smooth, and designed to stand out without clutter, it delivers maximum impact in minimal time.