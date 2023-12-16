Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bright Transition Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Bright Transition Title 4

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Word highlight
Full-screen wipe
57exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title that moves fast and looks sharp. Vibrant color panels, sliding highlight bars, and kinetic typography build a high-contrast headline that’s perfect for intros, outros, or stinger transitions. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and keep the energy up with clean, flat design. The animation begins and ends on transparency for easy overlay, while crisp wipes and slide-ins keep the pace engaging. Ideal for youtubers, creators, and brands that want a stylish, practical title that renders fast and grabs attention.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us