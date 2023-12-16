Bright Transition Title 7

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title that doubles as a stinger transition. Clean flat-design panels slide in to reveal a centered headline and subtitle with dynamic word highlights and a typing-style touch. The overlay is transparent at the start and end, so it sits perfectly between clips. Tweak colors, fonts, sizes, and background opacity to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and stream breaks when you need a fast, impactful title.