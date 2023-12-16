Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bright Transition Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Bright Transition Title 6

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Bold
Word highlight
264exports
rating
Give your edits a crisp, modern break with a clean stinger title. This minimal design showcases bold typography and a sleek word highlight for maximum impact. It starts and ends transparent to bridge scenes smoothly, and includes easy controls for fonts, sizes, colors, and background opacity. Use it to introduce chapters, emphasize key messages, or add branded callouts without clutter. Fast to customize and render, it’s perfect for YouTube, promos, and social edits where clarity and speed matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us