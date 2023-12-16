Bright Transition Title 2

Bring impact to your edits with a bright, energetic transition title. This minimalist, bold design uses word highlights and sliding panels to create a fast, attention-grabbing wipe that starts and ends transparent. Customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, colors and background opacity to match your brand. Perfect for stingers, intros, and scene breaks in YouTube videos, promos, and social content. The centered layout and kinetic typography ensure your message reads clearly on any background while keeping the motion crisp and modern.