Bright Transition Title 1

Make scene changes unforgettable with a bold, minimal title transition. This stinger starts and ends fully transparent, wiping in a vivid panel with a centered headline and a clean word highlight banner. Customize both lines of text, font, sizes, colors, and background opacity to match your brand. Perfect for YouTubers, streamers, and editors who want fast, stylish titles between segments or as quick intros and outros. Flat, vibrant color design and crisp motion ensure your message lands instantly—even on busy timelines.