Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Event Card 4 - Original - Poster image

Event Card 4

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Sticker
9exports
rating
Turn your logo into a glossy vinyl sticker that peels on to the screen. This clean, minimal logo animation features a centered circular badge, a subtle reflection sweep, and a smooth page‑peel reveal. With a fully transparent background, it layers perfectly over any footage or color. Swap in your logo, adjust brand colors and stroke, and you’re ready for a punchy intro or outro. Ideal for channels, promos, and brand stings when you need quick, polished impact without clutter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us