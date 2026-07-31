Event Card 4

Turn your logo into a glossy vinyl sticker that peels on to the screen. This clean, minimal logo animation features a centered circular badge, a subtle reflection sweep, and a smooth page‑peel reveal. With a fully transparent background, it layers perfectly over any footage or color. Swap in your logo, adjust brand colors and stroke, and you’re ready for a punchy intro or outro. Ideal for channels, promos, and brand stings when you need quick, polished impact without clutter.