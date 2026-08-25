Neon Square Tunnel

Make your message pop with a sleek neon motion title. Concentric, rotating square outlines create a striking tunnel effect behind a bold, centered headline. Customize fonts, text, background, and multi-stop gradient colors to match your brand. The smooth, fluid animation is perfect for vertical stories, reels, intros, announcements, and quick promos. With strong legibility, modern geometric style, and a vivid neon-on-dark palette, this template delivers instant impact and fast turnaround for social content and beyond.