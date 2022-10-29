Light Painting Titles - 4

Elevate your videos with a sleek neon title overlay. This transparent motion title features a centered headline with two supporting lines, framed by a luminous, concentric diamond and dynamic light-painting trails. Designed for clean, minimal aesthetics, it’s perfect for intros, overlays, and branded segments. Tweak fonts, sizes, and colors to match your style, and let the smooth, fluid animation add premium polish without clutter. Ideal for YouTube, promos, or any project that needs an elegant, high-contrast glow.