Light Painting Titles - 5

Bring a vivid, modern touch to your videos with a transparent neon motion title. Smooth light trails sweep and swirl around three editable text lines while bold, clean typography stays front and center. The design features vibrant gradients and glowing accents that cut through any background without distracting from your footage. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or branded overlays, it’s easy to customize fonts, colors, and sizes to match your style. Create polished results fast and keep viewers’ focus on your message.