Light Painting Titles - 8

Give your titles a slick, neon-inspired boost with this transparent motion title overlay. Glowing light trails sweep around three editable text lines, creating a modern, minimal look that works over any footage. The clean typography, luminous accents, and energetic pacing make it ideal for openers, chapter cards, and stylish lower‑third overlays. Adjust colors, fonts, and sizes to match your brand, and drop it directly over your video thanks to the alpha channel. A fast, polished way to add glow, light streaks, and futuristic flair to your edits.