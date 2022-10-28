Light Painting Titles - 3

Give your videos a modern spark with a neon light‑painting title overlay. This transparent motion title features a central glowing ring, sweeping light trails, and a bold three‑line layout you can fully customize. Edit the headline, pretitle, and subtitle, pick your fonts, tweak sizes, and set a vibrant gradient and accent line colors to match your brand. The energetic motion and minimal, geometric design make it ideal for intros, chapter openers, lower‑third‑style captions, and social overlays. Drop it over any footage for instant polish and eye‑catching style.