Light Painting Titles - 6

Add polished, glowing impact to your videos with a clean motion title built for transparency. Neon light trails sweep around a bold headline, while a rounded accent bar and two compact sublines keep information tidy and readable. The look is minimal yet futuristic with gradient text and smooth, relaxed movement, perfect for intros, captions, and overlays. Easily tailor fonts, sizes, and colors to fit your brand. Drop it over footage to highlight key messages without blocking the frame, and deliver an eye‑catching title that feels modern and refined.