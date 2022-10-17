Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Painting Titles - 1 - Theme 03 - Poster image

Light Painting Titles - 1

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Glow
Light trails
Line wipe
Minimal
6.1Kexports
rating
Bring your titles to life with glowing neon light trails and a clean, transparent overlay. This motion title features a centered, stackable layout with three editable text lines and smooth, fluid animation. A sleek line wipe reveals your headline as luminous light streaks sweep past for extra impact. The minimalist design is versatile for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen overlays. Easily adjust fonts and colors, fine-tune sizes, and make it match your brand in seconds. Ideal for creators who want energetic, modern typography with a vibrant gradient look and a professional finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us