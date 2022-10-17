Light Painting Titles - 1

Bring your titles to life with glowing neon light trails and a clean, transparent overlay. This motion title features a centered, stackable layout with three editable text lines and smooth, fluid animation. A sleek line wipe reveals your headline as luminous light streaks sweep past for extra impact. The minimalist design is versatile for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen overlays. Easily adjust fonts and colors, fine-tune sizes, and make it match your brand in seconds. Ideal for creators who want energetic, modern typography with a vibrant gradient look and a professional finish.