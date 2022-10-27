Light Painting Titles - 2

Make your title pop with luminous neon light trails and a clean, transparent overlay. This motion title features a bold gradient headline with two supporting lines, ideal for intros, overlays, and on-screen captions. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and let the glowing streaks add energy to any footage beneath. The smooth, fluid animation and modern glow aesthetic keep attention on your message while remaining minimal and versatile. Drop it over any video for instant polish and a professional, vibrant look.