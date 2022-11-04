Light Painting Titles - 7

Add crisp neon titles to any video with this transparent overlay. A glowing rounded frame and animated light trails draw the eye without clutter. Three editable text lines let you build a bold headline with supporting details. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and a vibrant gradient to match your brand. Smooth, minimal motion makes it perfect for motion titles, chapter cards, and lower thirds across promos, tutorials, streams, and more. Drop it over your footage for instant polish and professional impact.