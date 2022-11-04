Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Painting Titles - 7 - Original black - Poster image

Light Painting Titles - 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Glow
Light trails
Neon outline
Rounded rectangle
3Kexports
rating
Add crisp neon titles to any video with this transparent overlay. A glowing rounded frame and animated light trails draw the eye without clutter. Three editable text lines let you build a bold headline with supporting details. Easily customize fonts, sizes, and a vibrant gradient to match your brand. Smooth, minimal motion makes it perfect for motion titles, chapter cards, and lower thirds across promos, tutorials, streams, and more. Drop it over your footage for instant polish and professional impact.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us