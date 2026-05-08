Quasar Intro - Vertical

Launch your brand in seconds with a vertical, neon-charged intro built for Stories, Reels and Shorts. This fast, logo-first design blends glowing vortexes, speed lines, warped grids and kinetic titles to grab attention instantly. Drop in your logo, tweak short headlines, swap media panels and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. A circular progress ring, waveform accents and an app-style icon scene add a modern, tech-forward touch. Perfect for intros, teasers and quick promos where impact matters. Create a bold, futuristic opener that looks polished on every vertical platform.