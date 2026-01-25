Menu
Neon Dance Motion - Vertical
Created by motionsparrow
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Neon Dance Motion opener, perfect for dance videos and music promos. With glowing trails and rhythmic dance motion, your logo and message pop in a bold, retro-modern showcase. Fully customize fonts and colors to match your urban style. Make every viewer feel the beat and live the retro vibes with a ready-to-publish video that brings your brand to life.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By KloneDike
7s
2
3
3
Introduce your brand with a powerful statement using our Shadow Pulse Reveal template. This sleek design harnesses the interplay of light and shadow, crafting a premium feel that speaks to technology and sophistication. It’s tailor-made for brands aiming to leave a bold mark. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to produce a seamless and professional video that’s ready to shine on any platform.
By tinomotion
10s
24
15
17
Step into the neon glow of the '80s with this Retro Reveal Spin reveal template! Your images dance in a carousel before your logo emerges from the kaleidoscope of memories. Perfect for ads, presentations, or an unforgettable intro, this video is your ticket to the past with a modern twist. Easily insert your logo, images, and play with colors to tailor the vibe to your brand's story.
By alex.tantsura
11s
5
8
12
Spread love in the air with a template designed to capture affection in every second. Elixir Of Love brings a Valentine's story to life, boasting a charming cartoonish style and engaging animations. Tailor it with your logo, customize the text, fonts, and colors, and your message of love is ready to enchant on any screen. Designed to charm, this template is your go-to for memorable Valentine's greetings.
By motionsparrow
11s
20
6
9
Set the scene for romance with our Sweet Cute Valentine Wishes. With endearing doodle hearts floating over a soft paper grid, this template is made for stories of love, from Valentine's Day tributes to wedding day joy. Upload your images, customize the text, and watch as your logo gently unveils, crafting a lovingly tailored message to captivate any audience.
By milinkovic
9s
4
4
14
Zoom through the Partnership Energy Tunnel Unveil, where each twist and turn heightens the suspense before your logo bursts onto the scene. This dynamic template tailors effortlessly to your brand with customizable fonts, colors, and tagline. Ideal for forward-thinking brands and high-speed intros, it's the tech-savvy start that'll give your project a bold, contemporary thrust.
By milinkovic
9s
5
4
12
Step into the future of branding with Partnership Infinity Portal Unveil, a template that transcends ordinary reveals. Dive into a portal of endless motion and light, where your logo is the hero emerging with energy and sophistication. With customizable colors, logo, and tagline, you'll craft an intro that's as boundless as your brand vision. Perfect for striking presentations and digital unveilings that demand attention.
By alex.tantsura
15s
5
6
9
Embrace your love story with the Valentine's Day Gift template, perfectly crafted for life's heartfelt chapters. This motion graphic culminates in a stirring reveal tailored for intimate moments shared on social media stories. Customize with your cherished photos, preferred fonts, and a palette of your choice, to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that honors your unique bond.
By bvp_pix
9s
1
5
8
Take a trip down memory lane with our dynamic Vintage Pulse Slide template. With its pulsing animations, grungy worn edges, and authentic analog texture, this video is your go-to for vintage vibes. Customize it with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to tell your story your way. Ideal for gripping presentations or impactful social media campaigns, your story awaits!
