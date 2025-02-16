en
English
en
Created by motionsparrow
Step into the scene with a cinematic edge using Nightlife Holo Opener, a holographic introduction that puts your brand in the spotlight. Ideal for content creators seeking that nightclub vibe, this template fuses 3D rendering with dynamic typography. Featuring space for your logo and seven customizable texts, each element pulsates to the rhythm of your brand's pulse. Perfect for a dramatic opening to any video.
Romantic Vintage Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Vintage Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
3
3
23
This template is a perfect fit for those who are looking for a romantic and vintage feel. The animation starts with a soft, dreamy background and a flying heart appears, which then transforms into your logo. The colors used in this template are muted and warm, giving off a nostalgic and romantic vibe. Overall, this template is perfect for those who want to add a touch of romance and nostalgia to their logo reveal.
Grunge Sticker Reveal Origi theme video
Grunge Sticker Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
8s
3
34
54
Make your brand entrance unforgettable with our Grunge Sticker Reveal template. With stop motion animation and vibrant colored stickers in a grunge style, this reveal video will instantly capture the attention of your audience. Customize it with your logo, text, and colors to create a unique visual identity that aligns with your brand. Whether you're creating an intro, outro, or a standalone video, this multipurpose template is ready to help you make a bold statement.
Hands Logo Original theme video
Hands Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
6s
2
3
8
Neat and dynamically animated template with a pair of hands that lift and open up to reveal your logo.
Neon Stomp Original theme video
Neon Stomp
Edit
By mocarg
9s
6
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Halloween Sale Horizontal Original theme video
Halloween Sale Horizontal
Edit
By Skvifi
11s
8
5
13
Trick or treat! Seize the potential of holiday sales with a Halloween promo video that will draw the attention to your special deals. Import your logo, apply your branding and have your special holiday discount video done in minutes. Try for free!
Progressive Opener Original theme video
Progressive Opener
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
Photo Stomp Original theme video
Photo Stomp
Edit
By Skvifi
8s
24
18
6
A combination of stomp messages and picked photos with your logo as a finale. Can be used as an intro to your daily videos, or as a video ad for different types of content and use cases. Get inspired with 17 industry specific media/text combinations and create a professional video ad for your business.
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
