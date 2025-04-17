en
Neon Grunge Unveil

Neon Grunge Unveil - Original
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
29exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Illuminate your brand's unique story with a grunge neon glow. Our versatile Neon Grunge Unveil template lights up your content with vibrant colors and authentic textures. Perfect for introducing your logo or showcasing key messages, this video instantly captivates audiences on any platform. Customize with your text, images, videos, and brand colors for a video that's all your own.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Quick Opener Original theme video
Quick Opener
Edit
By any_motion
9s
23
14
5
This template contain 6 images, 6 texts and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this modern and dynamic template.
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
Edit
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
Creative Urban Style - Short Original theme video
Creative Urban Style - Short
Edit
By Goldenmotion
10s
25
12
12
Creative Urban Style is an action-packed and energetically animated After Effects template with a stylish design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A short intro or opener to your extreme sports, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions, and event videos.
Glitch Shape Intro Original theme video
Glitch Shape Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
3
3
7
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Crazy Shapes Reveal Original theme video
Crazy Shapes Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
2
12
34
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
Glitch Distortion Reveal Original theme video
Glitch Distortion Reveal
Edit
By Promak
7s
3
3
7
Prepare for an electrifying display with our Glitch Distortion Reveal template. Distort reality as your logo powers through dynamic glitches and transitions, perfect for intros or stand-alone promos. Customize fonts, colors, and your tagline to make this template the stunning opener for your next big reveal.
