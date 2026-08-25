Neon Square Tunnel - Post

Make your message stand out with a bold neon motion title. This clean, geometric design frames your copy with glowing gradient square outlines over a deep, dark backdrop. Smooth rotation and fluid motion keep attention on your headline, while customizable colors, fonts, and audio help you match any brand or vibe. Perfect for eye‑catching social posts, quick promos, and intros where clarity matters. Modern, minimal, and high‑contrast, it’s built to deliver impact in seconds—no clutter, just luminous lines and powerful typography.