Neon Retro Title 3

Bring retro-futuristic energy to your video with a neon synthwave motion title. This transparent overlay blends bold typography, triangular wireframes, RGB split and glitch accents for an authentic 80s vibe. Customize headline, subline, fonts and palette to match your brand or project. Perfect for punchy intros, promos, gaming clips and music content, it delivers a high-impact look without stealing focus from your footage. Add instant nostalgia, color and glow—fast to edit, easy to export, and built to impress.