Neon Retro Title 6

Bring retro flair to your video with a neon synthwave motion title. This transparent overlay features bold outlined typography, glossy geometric shapes and glitchy transitions for an authentic 80s vibe. Customize fonts, text, and neon color accents to match your brand or project. Smooth slide-ins, reflection sweeps and a glowing play icon deliver instant impact for intros, promos, or chapter cards. Optimized for quick edits and stunning results, this title adds vibrant energy to any timeline while keeping your footage visible underneath.