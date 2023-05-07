Neon Retro Title 5

Bring the 80s back in style with a neon synthwave motion title. This transparent overlay features a glowing retro sunset, palm silhouettes, bold 3D typography, and glitchy reveals for instant nostalgia. Perfect for intros, promos, and music videos, it pairs vibrant gradients with a dark backdrop for maximum contrast. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Create punchy, energetic titles that light up your timeline and transport viewers straight to the golden age of neon.