Neon Retro Title 8

Bring the 80s back in style with a glowing synthwave title overlay. This transparent motion title features neon tubing, bold typography, and iconic retro motifs like palm silhouettes and a sunset arc. It’s perfect for intros, promos, and content that needs a vibrant retro punch. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any background. Smooth reveals, subtle flicker, and high-contrast neon make your headline stand out instantly. Create eye-catching openers, segments, or callouts in seconds with this versatile neon title.