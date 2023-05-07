Neon Retro Title 8
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
149exports
Bring the 80s back in style with a glowing synthwave title overlay. This transparent motion title features neon tubing, bold typography, and iconic retro motifs like palm silhouettes and a sunset arc. It’s perfect for intros, promos, and content that needs a vibrant retro punch. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any background. Smooth reveals, subtle flicker, and high-contrast neon make your headline stand out instantly. Create eye-catching openers, segments, or callouts in seconds with this versatile neon title.
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