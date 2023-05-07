Neon Retro Title 1

Bring authentic 80s flair to your video with a neon synthwave motion title. A faceted diamond centerpiece, glowing particles and scanning sweeps frame a bold headline over a dark, transparent background. Customize two text lines, pick your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The smooth, energetic animation works as a striking intro, chapter opener, or stylish overlay on footage. Ideal for music videos, promos, and retro‑themed content—drop it in, tweak settings, and go full neon.