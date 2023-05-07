Neon Retro Title 2

Bring classic 80s flair to your project with a neon synthwave motion title. A glowing headline and subtitle sit inside a sleek pill-shaped banner, framed by a striped sunset, palms, and a starry sky. Smooth, morphing transitions and rich gradients create a bold retro vibe that works perfectly as an intro card or transparent overlay. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Ideal for music videos, promos, and YouTube openers seeking a nostalgic, vibrant look.