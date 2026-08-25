Neon Vitrine - Post

Create eye‑catching vertical promos with a modern neon glass aesthetic. This clean, minimal template blends frosted glass panels, bold headlines, and geometric shapes for instant visual impact. Two on‑screen media holders keep your visuals front and center while smooth slide and fade animations add polish. A subtle scanning bar highlights key words without clutter. Customize colors, swap images, and edit text to match any brand or message. Perfect for product teasers, announcements, or social ads where clarity and style matter. Deliver a refined, contemporary look that stands out in the feed.