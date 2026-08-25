Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Neon Vitrine - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Vitrine - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Glassmorphism
Rounded rectangle
Bold
6exports
rating
Create eye‑catching vertical promos with a modern neon glass aesthetic. This clean, minimal template blends frosted glass panels, bold headlines, and geometric shapes for instant visual impact. Two on‑screen media holders keep your visuals front and center while smooth slide and fade animations add polish. A subtle scanning bar highlights key words without clutter. Customize colors, swap images, and edit text to match any brand or message. Perfect for product teasers, announcements, or social ads where clarity and style matter. Deliver a refined, contemporary look that stands out in the feed.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us