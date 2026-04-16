DirectLine 6

Promote your next event with a sleek vertical story video. This template pairs a glowing gradient backdrop with bold, modern typography to showcase your headline, date, location, website, social handle and logo. A built‑in call‑to‑action button guides viewers to learn more, making it perfect for Stories, Reels and Shorts. Customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand and export fast for social platforms. Ideal for concerts, launches, conferences and pop‑ups, this minimal, high‑contrast design gets attention while staying easy to read.