DirectLine 3
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9exports
Make your next event impossible to miss with a bold, vertical promo built for Stories and Reels. This template pairs oversized typography with a vibrant neon gradient for instant impact. Add your logo, headline, event details, website, and social handle, then fine‑tune brand colors and fonts. Smooth, staggered motion and a sleek scan bar accent keep attention on the essentials while remaining clean and professional. Perfect for conferences, meetups, launches, and special appearances—ready to customize in moments.
Pack (6)
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