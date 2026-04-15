DirectLine 3

Make your next event impossible to miss with a bold, vertical promo built for Stories and Reels. This template pairs oversized typography with a vibrant neon gradient for instant impact. Add your logo, headline, event details, website, and social handle, then fine‑tune brand colors and fonts. Smooth, staggered motion and a sleek scan bar accent keep attention on the essentials while remaining clean and professional. Perfect for conferences, meetups, launches, and special appearances—ready to customize in moments.