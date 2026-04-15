DirectLine 5

Launch a polished, story‑ready event promo in minutes. This minimalist template pairs bold typography with soft gradient haze and a dynamic ring accent to keep attention on your message. Replace the logo, edit headlines and supporting details, add a social handle, and drive action with a clear CTA button. Tweak fonts and brand colors to match your identity. Smooth animation and balanced layout make it perfect for webinars, workshops, livestreams, announcements, and product drops. Designed for vertical Stories, Reels, Shorts and ads, it delivers crisp communication that looks premium on any channel.