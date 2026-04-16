DirectLine 4

Showcase your message in a sleek vertical promo built for Stories and Reels. This minimal design pairs bold, high-contrast typography with a soft pastel gradient background, a subtle orbital accent, and a clear call-to-action button. Add your logo, handle and website, then tailor the colors and fonts to your brand. With smooth slide-ins and unobtrusive motion, your headline stays front and center while the layout guides viewers toward your CTA. Ideal for fast, polished announcements across social platforms.