DirectLine 2

Announce your next event with a sleek, vertical promo that blends bold typography, geometric linework, and a rich gradient backdrop. This minimalist design focuses attention on your headline, guest info, social handle, website and logo, making it perfect for Stories and Reels. Smooth, staggered animations guide the eye, while the central wireframe sphere adds a refined, modern touch. Easily customize text, colors and branding to match any industry or theme. Whether you’re promoting a conference, meetup or launch, this clean layout delivers clarity, impact and fast setup for social-ready results.