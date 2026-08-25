Soft Frame - Post

Create polished promos in seconds with a clean two‑column layout and a bold circular image frame. This minimal design uses soft pastel accents and smooth slide‑ins to keep focus on your message and call‑to‑action. Swap the main image, edit short headlines, and fine‑tune brand colors to fit any campaign. Perfect for product highlights, event announcements, show updates, and service spotlights. The relaxed pacing, readable typography, and clear hierarchy make it ideal for social feeds and paid placements. A dependable, versatile promo and motion title solution for consistent, on‑brand communication.