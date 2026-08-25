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Minimal Promo Frame - Post - Original - Poster image

Soft Frame - Post

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Circle shape
Motion title
Slide-in
6exports
rating
Create polished promos in seconds with a clean two‑column layout and a bold circular image frame. This minimal design uses soft pastel accents and smooth slide‑ins to keep focus on your message and call‑to‑action. Swap the main image, edit short headlines, and fine‑tune brand colors to fit any campaign. Perfect for product highlights, event announcements, show updates, and service spotlights. The relaxed pacing, readable typography, and clear hierarchy make it ideal for social feeds and paid placements. A dependable, versatile promo and motion title solution for consistent, on‑brand communication.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us