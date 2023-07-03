Minimal Clean Stories 7 - Post

Showcase your product or message with a sleek, minimal story design. This template blends bold typography, a circular media focal point, and soft pastel gradients for a refined, modern look. Optimized for vertical formats, it’s perfect for quick promos, brand highlights, and social ads. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match your identity, then export and publish fast. Smooth, understated motion keeps the focus on your content while maintaining a premium feel. Ideal for businesses, agencies, and creators seeking clean, versatile storytelling.