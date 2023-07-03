Minimal Clean Stories 10 - Post

Craft clean, modern stories that spotlight your product or message with a minimal, editorial layout. This vertical template blends refined typography, generous whitespace and a soft pastel gradient banner to create an elegant, brand-ready look. Drop in your image, adjust headlines, captions, fonts and colors, and you’re ready to export for stories, reels or feed placements. Smooth slide-in motion and staggered text reveals add polish without distraction, keeping the focus on what matters. Perfect for sleek product launches, promos and announcements across industries.