Minimal Clean Stories 12 - Post

Craft polished story ads in minutes with a clean, minimal layout and tasteful gradient accents. This vertical promo template highlights your product image alongside a bold headline, supporting text, and space for an offer or CTA. The elegant, flat design adapts to a wide range of brands and industries, making it a versatile choice for e‑commerce and marketing campaigns. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your style, then render in story-friendly formats for social placements. Perfect for quick, modern promotions that look professional and on-brand.