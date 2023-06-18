Minimal Clean Stories 12
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
264exports
Craft polished story ads in minutes with a clean, minimal layout and tasteful gradient accents. This vertical promo template highlights your product image alongside a bold headline, supporting text, and space for an offer or CTA. The elegant, flat design adapts to a wide range of brands and industries, making it a versatile choice for e‑commerce and marketing campaigns. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your style, then render in story-friendly formats for social placements. Perfect for quick, modern promotions that look professional and on-brand.
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