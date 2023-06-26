Minimal Clean Stories 5

Elevate your Stories, Reels, and feed posts with a clean, minimal motion title. This design pairs a soft pastel gradient orb, elegant lines, and smooth transitions to showcase your headline and supporting copy with refined clarity. Perfect for brand announcements, product teasers, and lightweight promos, it keeps the focus on your message while delivering a modern, geometric look. Easily edit fonts, colors, and texts to match your visual identity and export for vertical, square, or feed placements. Create a polished, on-trend intro or standalone story card that feels sophisticated, calm, and unmistakably contemporary.