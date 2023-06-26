Minimal Clean Stories 6
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
117exports
Showcase your promotion with a clean, minimal story video. Smooth gradients, geometric lines and sliding panels guide attention to your headline, product image and CTA. Perfect for sales and e‑commerce offers, this elegant design adapts to brand colors and fonts while keeping the layout polished and on-trend. Easily replace text and media to craft vertical, square or feed-friendly promos that look refined and modern across platforms.
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