Minimal Clean Stories 9

Craft polished vertical promos with a refined minimalist vibe. This single‑scene story video blends clean geometry, pastel gradients, and smooth motion to spotlight your headline, supporting copy, and one featured image. The layout balances a bold vertical title with an elegant content column, ideal for branding, product highlights, and quick social ads. Fully customize fonts, colors, and text to match your identity, then export for stories, reels, or feed. If you need a stylish, clutter‑free look that reads instantly on mobile, this template delivers.