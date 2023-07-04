Minimal Clean Stories 11 - Post

Showcase your message with a sleek, minimal story promo. This template pairs clean typography, gentle pastel gradients, and subtle lines to highlight your headline and image. Smooth slide-ins and soft fades keep the focus on your content, perfect for branding, announcements, and quick product highlights. Customize the image, fonts, and colors in moments to match your identity. Designed for vertical and social placements, it delivers a refined, modern look that stands out without distractions. If you need a polished, on-brand story or feed piece fast, this elegant minimal design is a perfect fit.